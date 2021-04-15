Tennessee: Bid to stop executions of intellectually disabled

Payne was sentenced to death in a Memphis court for the 1987 stabbing deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo. Christopher’s son, Nicholas, who was 3 at the time, also was stabbed but survived. Payne, who is Black, told police he was at Christopher’s apartment building to meet his girlfriend when heard the victims, who were white, and tried to help them. He said he panicked when he saw a white policeman and ran away.

Payne was scheduled to die last December, but the execution was delayed until April 9 after Gov. Bill Lee granted him a rare, temporary reprieve. A new execution date has not yet been rescheduled.

In the interim, Payne's attorneys hope that the General Assembly will pass the proposed measure during the final week's of the legislative session.

The bill has faced minimal resistance as it advanced out of legislative committees, but it still must clear the full House and Senate chambers.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally, a Republican who has vocally defended the death penalty, told reporters on Thursday that he “would oppose it” but stopped short of saying if he would attempt to spike the bill.

“I think once the individual has been sentenced then they shouldn't have an opportunity to use diminished capacity,” he said.