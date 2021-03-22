Tennessee bill to ban transgender athletes heads to governor

“Words do mean things. They are very important. This bill that I'm sponsoring maintains the competitive balance, the safety and the opportunity for scholarships and advancement for our female athletes,” said GOP Rep. Scott Cepicky, who refused to stray from that response when questioned by Democrats.

None of the supporters of the Tennessee measure could cite a single instance of transgender girls or boys having caused problems. A review by The Associated Press found only a few instances in which it has been an issue among the hundreds of thousands of American teenagers who play high school sports.

Backers of the bill argue that transgender girls, because they were identified as male at birth, naturally are stronger, faster and bigger than those identified as female at birth and therefore have an unfair advantage in sports.

Opponents counter that such proposals violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination, as well as rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Furthermore, others point to an executive order signed by Democratic President Joe Biden that prohibited discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.