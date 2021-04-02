Tennessee county votes to strip health board of power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee county voted this week to strip the local Board of Health of the power to enact pandemic safety rules after complaints that its indoor mask mandate and bar curfew have hurt businesses and restricted personal freedoms, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

The 8-3 vote by the Knox County Commission on Monday came after months of public feuding. It effectively dissolved the health board and reconstituted it with the same members an advisory board. That leaves the county with two health advisory boards, since it created another one last year. It's unclear what the role of the newly constituted board will be.

New ordinances take effect 15 days after their passage. County Law Director David Buuck said that after that, not only will the board be dissolved but its pandemic safety orders “will be of no force or legal effect."