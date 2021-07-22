Tennessee DA approved supplemental pay for relatives

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s district attorney for Hamilton County used county funds to supplement state pay for his wife and brother-in-law, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

At a May county budget hearing, Neal Pinkston told a county commissioner no relatives were on the county payroll. However, records from the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference show Pinkston’s brother-in-law, Kerry Clewell, is on the state payroll but receives about 30% of his salary from the county. Pinkston’s wife, Melydia Clewell, also received supplements from the county until last August.

Moreover, Pinkston has told the DA’s conference he intends to move both relatives to the county payroll in order to avoid a potential violation of state nepotism law.

“At what point when a DA, who should be held to the highest standard of compliance of the laws of the country and the community, and who has the authority to ruin other people’s lives for accountability — at what point is the state going to hold him accountable?” County Commissioner Tim Boyd said on Wednesday, after learning of the supplements.

Pinkston has not released any statement on the matter since May 13, when he said his management decisions were “both legal and ethical.”