Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns

“We don’t have any issue, and support the underlying policy that those that are legally permissible to carry possess a firearm and defend themselves,” Musice said. “The permit process allows us to actually do that by knowing if that person truly is lawful.”

Those concerns, however, have been downplayed or ignored by Gov. Bill Lee and Republican lawmakers.

Lawmakers backing the measure contend such risks are acceptable in the name of strengthening the rights to bear arms guaranteed under the Second Amendment. They note that the bill would increase certain gun-related penalties, which they say would improve safety by harshly punishing those who were already going to ignore the law.

Asked Monday whether recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado gave him any concern about timing, Lee said the increased penalties mean that “we in fact will be strengthening laws that would help prevent gun crimes in the future.”

Others point out that law enforcement groups have opposed loosening gun permit restrictions for years.