 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tennessee GOP release new US House map; Dems promise to sue

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans on Wednesday released their plan to split fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats, sparking alarm among Democratic leaders who warned that the new map unfairly affects Black voters and will face legal challenges.

“This is a vicious map," said Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat. "There was no stone unturned in this map to give a complete 100-year advantage to the majority party.”

Tennessee’s U.S. House delegation consists of seven Republicans and just two Democrats, whose districts center on Nashville and Memphis. For months, Democratic lawmakers and community activists have pleaded with GOP lawmakers to keep Nashville’s seat whole, arguing that the Davidson County district has remained intact for nearly 200 years.

However, they've had very little sway inside the Republican-controlled General Assembly as it moves through it's once-a-decade task of carving new legislative and congressional districts.

People are also reading…

Tennessee's 5th District is held by Democratic U.S. House Rep. Jim Cooper. It's long been centered on the state’s capital city and has been a safe Democratic stronghold in a state overwhelmingly controlled by Republicans. It contains all of Davidson and Dickson counties, and part of Cheatham County.

Under the newly proposed map, Nashville would be split into three districts. The districts of Republican U.S. Reps. John Rose and Mark Green would include a portion of Nashville, and Cooper would be forced into a new district that includes a portion of Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties, as well as all of Lewis, Marshall and Maury counties.

“While I’m sad to no longer represent the great people and areas I’ve come to love and admire, I’m excited for the opportunity to represent many new Tennesseans,” Green said in a statement, adding that he plans on running for reelection this year.

Cooper's new district would be made up of about 11.8% Black residents out of those old enough to vote, and the other two would be 8.6% and 15.5%, according to Doug Himes, a House attorney. Davidson County has about a 27% Black population, with the 5th District hovering around a 24% Black population.

“Tennessee Republicans have split up Nashville’s Congressional district, denying an entire community of shared interests a voice at the national level," the state’s Democratic Party tweeted shortly after the new map was unveiled. “They are rigging the system for their own power and gain — we’ll see you in court.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally expects the state Senate to present a similar congressional map, spokesperson Adam Kleinheider said.

The map proposals, shaped around state and federal requirements, must be approved by the House and Senate chambers before they can go before the governor for approval. Republican Gov. Bill Lee has veto power over the finalized plan, but he’s not expected to put up many objections.

The last veto of a map was in 1982 by former Republican Gov. Lamar Alexander, which the Legislature eventually overrode.

“I’ve never gotten into the approach that having multiple people represent a big city is a bad thing,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton said earlier this week.

Nationally, Republicans and Democrats are pushing to shore up congressional seats amid the fight over control of the U.S. House — where Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to come out on top.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump's excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

Watch Now: Related Video

NPR finally gets Trump interview, former president abruptly cuts it short

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News