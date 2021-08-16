Tennessee gov allows opt-out of student mask requirements

Though it's not in the letter, Sexton had also floated the idea of a voucher-type program to let parents remove students from schools with mask requirements so they can attend private school using taxpayer money.

Lee's executive order keeps the focus for now squarely on the mask opt-out in schools.

If school officials were to enforce a mask requirement, Lee said: “I suppose that would be against the law and we would see what would happen there.”

Sexton said he's confident “the immediate need for a special session has been averted in the interim by using executive orders.” But said he hopes the order can be extended to limit health officials in the six larger counties from making certain requirements that apply to businesses.

Lee has resisted implementing a statewide mask mandate for schools, and had left the decision to local school officials. The Republican governor's order lets parents opt out if either a school board or a health department enacts a mask requirement over a school district.