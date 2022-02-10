Tennessee gov picks finance commissioner as his top deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked his finance commissioner to become his top deputy.

The Republican announced Wednesday that Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley will step into the vacant position of deputy to the governor.

The role was previously filled by Lang Wiseman, who also served as the governor’s chief legal counsel. Wiseman has left the administration to return to private law practice.

Eley previously served as the Lee administration’s chief operating officer from January 2019 to May 2020 before taking on the finance commissioner job.

Previously, Eley was a founder and CEO of Infrastructure Corporation of America.

