Tennessee governor won't revive paid family leave push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday he won't revive his push from early last year to offer paid family leave for state workers.

Last January, Lee announced an executive order to offer up to 12 weeks of annual paid family leave for state workers who become parents, have to care for a family member or experience other life-altering events.

The policy did not, however, make it to its launch date that March.

Lee received a cool reception from fellow Republicans in the GOP-supermajority Legislature and backed off the order, saying he would instead employ lawmakers to pursue some version of paid family leave through a bill, possibly scaling back what had been announced. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that idea and plenty of other proposals were sidelined in favor of a narrower focus for lawmakers.

Since then, one of the top Republican advocates for the policy, former Sen. Steve Dickerson of Nashville, lost his reelection in November. Democratic lawmakers also have pushed for paid family leave in Tennessee, with some proposals that came before Lee took up the cause.

Lee said lawmakers may bring some kind of paid family leave bill again this year, but it won't be his administration's priority.