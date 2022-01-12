Tennessee governor's ex-top deputy to join law firm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former top deputy and chief legal counsel to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is rejoining a law firm where he once worked.

A news release from the Baker Donelson law firm says Lang Wiseman will practice from offices in Nashville and Memphis, where he lived before joining the Lee administration.

Wiseman joined the Republican governor’s team in 2019 on the heels of Lee’s 2018 election win. Before that, he worked in Baker Donelson’s Memphis office and was a founding partner at the Memphis law firm Wiseman Bray PLLC.

Lee filled Wiseman’s post as top legal counsel with former chief deputy attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti.

Wiseman's duties at the law firm are expected to focus on financial services and construction, with additional advisory work on economic public policy issues.

