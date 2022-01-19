Tennessee has $1M available for volunteer fire departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has $1 million available for firefighting equipment for the state's more than 500 volunteer fire departments.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Tuesday they had begun accepting applications for grants through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.

The program created in 2019 by the General Assembly sets aside money that can be used to either purchase firefighting equipment or to pay a cost share for federal grants for equipment, according to a news release from Commerce and Insurance.

The program’s initial launch in 2020 provided $500,000 in grants to 41 volunteer fire departments. For 2022, the program’s funding was increased to $1 million.

Eligible fire departments must hold a valid recognition from the State Fire Marshal's Office and have a staff of less than 51% full-time firefighters. Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. CST Feb. 28.

