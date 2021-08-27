 Skip to main content
Tennessee House Speaker unveils redistricting panel members
AP

Tennessee House Speaker unveils redistricting panel members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton announced the members selected to serve on the House's redistricting committee.

According to a news release, Sexton's office on Thursday said the committee will include eight Republicans and four Democrats.

Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson, a Republican from Clarksville, will chair the committee, and Speaker Pro Tempore Pat Marsh, a Republican from Shelbyville, will be the committee’s vice chair.

“The makeup of this panel is representative of the distinctive voices of Tennesseans from across all three grand divisions of our state,” Sexton, a Republican from Crossville, said in a statement.

Lawmakers will use newly released U.S. Census Bureau data to redraw state and congressional districts currently dominated by Republicans.

The proposals will be taken up in the 2022 legislative session that begins in January. Republican Gov. Bill Lee has veto power over the finalized plan, but he’s not expected to put up many objections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

