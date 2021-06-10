Tennessee judge in mail voting ruling won't seek reelection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime Tennessee judge who drew backlash from Republican officials for ordering an expansion of absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic won't seek reelection next year, saying it's a decision she made before GOP lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to remove her from office early this year.

This week, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle informed members of the Nashville Bar Association that this will be her last term after 27 years in office. The general election for an eight-year term will take place in August 2022.

“I made this decision last year in 2020, and I informed my staff so they could begin to make their arrangements," Lyle wrote in a letter. "Little did I know then that before I would make this announcement I would be faced in 2021 with holding onto my job. As has always been the case with me, life is unpredictable, and 2021 has been true to form.”

While overseeing two lawsuits over Tennessee's mail voting restrictions, Lyle in June 2020 ruled in favor of a wide expansion of absentee voting during the pandemic. The ruling was ultimately overturned by the state Supreme Court to revert to Tennessee's excuse-based absentee criteria, but only after the state changed course to promise to allow people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications and their caretakers to vote by mail.