Tennessee launches '22 election poll worker recruitment push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are launching their push to recruit poll workers for this year’s elections.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older.

They cannot be a candidate or close relative of one, or work for a municipal or county supervisor on the ballot, and must be able to read and write in English.

Poll workers are paid for training, early voting and Election Day work. Additionally, they help count absentee votes.

The primary election is Aug. 4, and the general election is Nov. 8. Those interested in becoming a poll worker can apply at GoVoteTN.gov.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

