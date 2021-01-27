Tennessee lawmaker: FBI took all campaign files in search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of several Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee whose homes and legislative offices were searched by federal agents this month says the FBI confiscated all files and documents related to his campaign.

Newly sworn-in Republican Rep. Todd Warner provided the details in an email to Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance Ethics Commission officials last Friday to explain why he could not complete his most recent campaign finance report on time.

The correspondence from Warner, a Chapel Hill freshman lawmaker, gives the clearest indication to date that the federal investigation is at least partly campaign finance-focused. Warner defeated former Rep. Rick Tillis in an August primary election.

“The FBI confiscated all files and documents related to my campaign including check copies from donations and checking account ledgers,” Warner wrote. “They also took all computers and back ups for the Campaign and my business. I will get the information to you as soon as the documents / computers are released.”