 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tennessee lawmakers' 3-day COVID special session cost $136K

  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-day special session of the state legislature that placed limits on what governments and businesses can do to address the COVID-19 pandemic cost the state $136,643, The Tennessean reported.

The amount includes the per diem payments and mileage reimbursement for the lawmakers in attendance, said Legislative Administration Director Connie Ridley.

Tennessee lawmakers convened the session on Oct. 27. In addition to a law limiting masks and vaccine mandates, they also voted to allow school board elections to be partisan and to change how the directors of the state’s six local health departments are selected.

Gov. Bill Lee on Friday signed the bill limiting COVID-19 restrictions, while expressing concerns with some provisions. The Republican governor declined to sign the bill making directors of local health departments appointees of the state health commissioner and county mayors, allowing it to become law without his signature.

People are also reading…

For the session, lawmakers in attendance received $0.47 per mile in mileage reimbursement, Ridley said. Legislators who have to travel more than 50 miles to Nashville received $313 per-diem payments, and those with shorter trips received $79 per day, according to rules made by the Federal General Services Administration.

That adds up to $32,973 in the Senate and $103,670 in the House.

A week earlier, lawmakers convened for three days to approve $884 million in spending to secure a $5.6 billion investment from Ford Motor Co. That session cost taxpayers $108,415, Ridley said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Tennessean.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News