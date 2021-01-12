Tennessee lawmakers return for 2021 legislative session

Those lawmakers include former House Speaker Glen Casada, Rep. Todd Warner and Rep. Robin Smith — all Republicans.

An attorney for Warner, who just took office after winning the seat in 2020, said the Republican was “shocked” when federal agents showed up at his door.

“Federal agents descended on Rep. Warner’s home and business in Marshall County with search warrants, the contents of which remain shrouded in mystery by the government,” Peter Strianse, an attorney from Nashville, said in a statement.

“Rep. Warner can assure the citizens of his district that he has violated no laws and welcomes any investigation,” Strianse added.

Warner on Tuesday said he'd like to apologize to his family, saying “nobody’s family should have to go through something like that for just wanting to serve the citizens of my district and the state of Tennessee.”

Ben Rose, an attorney for Smith, said Friday the lawmaker “intends to cooperate fully with the investigation in all respects.”

“While she would have preferred to do so voluntarily, Robin understands this may not have been possible," Rose said in a statement. "Robin is not the target of the investigation, and she has not done anything wrong.”