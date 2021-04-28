Tennessee lawmakers scale back gov's sales tax holiday plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are trimming in half Gov. Bill Lee's spending wish list items on restaurant and grocery store sales tax holidays, broadband expansion and local government grants. Instead, they want to funnel the money into the state's pension plan.

Committees in the Republican-supermajority Legislature on Wednesday released their tweaks to the GOP governor's spending plan.

Their amendment also removes a major hurdle for a bill to create a new three-judge panel to hear challenges of state laws and policies, funding the project at $1.1 million recurring.

That's despite conflict-of-interest concerns that the initial judges who will hear cases against the governor and his administration would be appointed by the governor, who would pick each judge from a slate of candidates provided by the Trial Court Vacancy Commission. The judges, one from each Grand Division of the state, would face partisan statewide elections for eight-year terms starting with the August 2022 general election. The bill has not passed yet.