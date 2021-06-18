Tennessee lawmakers seek answers on shelter for migrant kids

The shelter is run by the Baptiste Group, which was licensed by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and began operating last year under then-President Donald Trump’s administration. The shelter has a federal contract with the Office of Refugee Resettlement to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant minors.

No other details about the abuse allegations have been made public. By Friday, a group of lawmakers — all Republicans — said they wanted representatives from Baptiste Group to testify and answer questions about their operation.

The group was formed by Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton to investigate refugee and immigration settlement in Tennessee after a local television station aired footage of children arriving at a Chattanooga airport and boarding buses in the middle of the night.

“I’m concerned about the lack of transparency, surrounding the transport of unaccompanied minors,” said Republican Sen. Dawn White, the group's co-chair. “We have a right to know who is coming into our state.”

Blackburn, Hagerty and Fleischmann on Friday renewed their calls for more answers from the federal government by requesting a briefing with top officials to discuss the abuse allegations.

Unaccompanied children who are taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection are transferred to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, which shelters them until they are placed with sponsors, usually a relative. White House officials have said the children seen in Chattanooga were on their way to be reunited with relatives and sponsors.

