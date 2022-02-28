 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennessee lawmakers throw support behind Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee's office on Monday said Tennessee does not have state investments with Russian companies after previously asking treasurer officials to investigate.

Lee put in the request as governors and lawmakers across the U.S. are seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine.

Laine Arnold, the Republican's spokesperson, said in an email that the treasurer's office confirmed that they had “no Russian holdings.” A spokesperson for Treasurer David Lillard later said that the state's retirement fund has been protected from “direct investment exposure to countries such China and Russia” for more than a decade.

“The Tennessee Department of Treasury believes in the rule of law and democracy and that those attributes make for sound investments,” Shelli King said in an email. King said the state uses a particular screening method to evaluate various countries.

Also on Monday, Senate Speaker Randy McNally introduced a resolution calling on the U.S. to limit Russian banking, expel Russian diplomats and ban Russian imports.

“Russia’s heinous, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has brought death and despair to the Ukrainian people and threatened the peace and security of Europe,” the resolution states.

Meanwhile, starting Tuesday, Tennessee's Capitol will be lit with the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

