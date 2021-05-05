Tennessee Legislature adjourns for the year

Lee has yet to sign the measure, but the vocally anti-abortion governor signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country last year. That law — which barred abortions at as early as six weeks — was promptly blocked from being implemented due to a legal challenge.

Earlier this year, Lee signed a proposal that would bar transgender athletes from playing girls’ public high school or middle school sports. That bill is expected to face a legal lawsuit.

Other transgender bills include a measure requiring businesses or government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. The Human Rights Campaign, which opposed the proposed requirement, says it would be the first of its kind.

A separate bill about bathrooms would opens up schools and districts to lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use facilities marked for the sex opposite of what’s on their birth certificate. Finally, lawmakers passed legislation banning gender-affirming medical treatment for trans minors — including the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Lee has not publicly disclosed if he'll sign any of the above three bills, but he's never vetoed a bill since taking office.