Tennessee man pleads guilty to taking part in Capitol raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court to taking part in the raid at the U.S. Capitol.

Jack Jesse Griffith, 26, of Gallatin admitted to knowingly entering restricted areas of the Capitol in a videoconference plea hearing before U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl Howell, The Tennessean reported.

Griffith, known online as Juan Bibiano, faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine on the misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed four other misdemeanor charges in exchange for the plea.