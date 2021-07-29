 Skip to main content
Tennessee man pleads guilty to taking part in Capitol raid
AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court to taking part in the raid at the U.S. Capitol.

Jack Jesse Griffith, 26, of Gallatin admitted to knowingly entering restricted areas of the Capitol in a videoconference plea hearing before U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl Howell, The Tennessean reported.

Griffith, known online as Juan Bibiano, faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine on the misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed four other misdemeanor charges in exchange for the plea.

Federal authorities have said an informant familiar with Griffith identified him as the Facebook user Juan Bibiano and provided the FBI with posts from the Juan Bibiano Facebook account. One post included a photo of the Tennessee man in what appears to be the Capitol Crypt, raising his closed fist into the air. Another post included a message in which Griffith said, “I even helped stormed (sic) the capitol today, but it only made things worse,” authorities said.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 15.

