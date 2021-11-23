Tennessee panel considering 11 Supreme Court applicants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will meet next month to select nominees for the Tennessee Supreme Court.

The opening was created by the death of Justice Cornelia A. Clark.

There are 11 applicants for the seat. They are William Blaylock of Sparta, Sarah Campbell of Nashville, Kristi M. Davis of Knoxville, Timothy L. Easter of Nashville, Kelvin D. Jones of Nashville, William Neal McBrayer of Brentwood, J. Douglas Overbey of Maryville, Robert F. Parsley of Lookout Mountain, Jonathan T. Skrmetti of Franklin, Gingeree Smith of Smyrna and Jeffrey Usman of Joelton.

A public hearing for the council's consideration of the candidates is set for Dec. 8 and 9 in Nashville. After interviews, the council is expected to decide on three names to forward to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration. Appellate court judges also must be confirmed by state lawmakers.

Clark died in September at the age of 71. She had been diagnosed with cancer.

