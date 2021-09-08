Tennessee redistricting starts; focus on Nashville-area boom

Republicans hold a 73-26 state House edge over Democrats and a 27-6 margin in the Senate. The state grew by 8.9% — exceeding the 7.4% national rate — and increased to 6.9 million residents in 2020 from 6.3 million reported in 2010.

Tennessee won’t gain or lose any congressional districts. The House delegation currently includes seven Republicans and two Democrats, whose districts center on Nashville and Memphis.

Committee attorney Doug Himes said 30 counties lost population in the 2020 census, versus 17 counties growing above 10%, most in Middle Tennessee. He noted that Tennessee has a growing Hispanic population, as well.

Shelby County, which includes the majority-Black city of Memphis and remains the most populous county, saw a small population increase of 0.2%, or 2,100 people, while multiple counties in West Tennessee saw population drops.

Nashville-Davidson County itself saw a 14.2% population boost, adding about 89,200 people through the decade and checking in at second-most populous in the state, the numbers show. Its suburbs saw a bigger percentage boost, with Williamson County increasing by 35.2%, or 64,500 people, and Rutherford County jumping up 30%, or about 78,900 people. Several other Middle Tennessee counties saw population increases that exceeded 20%.