Tennessee sees 'modest' boost in COVID-19 vaccine allocation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee health officials say they are receiving a modest increase in their weekly vaccine allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 for the coming week.

On Thursday, state Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian confirmed the increase after Tennessee had been coming up short of the 90,000 doses weekly that federal Operation Warp Speed had promised after the state had received its initial allotments.

Last week, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the state did not see a boost in doses as promised by federal officials and signaled by vaccine manufacturers.

It also didn’t help that federal officials discussed a reserve of second doses that ended up being exhausted, Piercey has said.

Tennessee has seen 5.7% of its population receive one or more COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, ranking 40th among states, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.