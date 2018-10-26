Try 1 month for 99¢

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's open U.S. Senate race has hit a record-setting $68 million in spending, and money continues to flow into a slate of attack-heavy ads with Election Day approaching.

In campaign finance reports through Oct. 17, Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's campaign has spent $12 million, while outside groups have spent more than $23.2 million to date to help her.

Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen has spent $15.2 million, with $17.8 million-plus in outside spending boosting him.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 17, Blackburn raised $1.3 million, spent $2.9 million and ended with $3.4 million remaining.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

In the same timeframe, Bredesen raised $1.2 million, spent $3.6 million and finished with $1 million left.

Then on Oct. 19, Bredesen loaned his campaign another $2 million, bring his total loaned to $7.5 million.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments