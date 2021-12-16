 Skip to main content
AP

Tennessee to increase pay for correctional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday announced that the state would increase the salary for correctional officers amid an ongoing national staffing shortage for prison agencies.

“These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and we remain committed to valuing their important work," Lee said in a statement.

According to a news release, Tennessee will boost correctional officer pay by 37% starting Thursday. That means the annual starting pay will jump to $44,500. Meanwhile, current security staff will receive a minimum 15% increase.

The Tennessee Department of Correction will also continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus payable over 18 months, as it seeks to fill the multiple vacancies statewide.

Individuals interested in applying can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

