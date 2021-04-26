Tennessee to keep 9 congressional seats after census count

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will keep its nine U.S. House seats after its population grew nearly 9% from 2010 to 2020.

According to initial numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday, Tennessee had 6.9 million residents in the latest once-a-decade population count. That's up from the 6.3 million reported in 2010.

Republicans hold seven of the state's nine congressional districts, which is consistent with the GOP's dominance through most of the state's political offices. The two Democrats who hold House seats in the state are anchored in Memphis and Nashville, areas with the highest population.

With no impending loss of its congressional district, focus will now turn to how the Volunteer State's GOP-dominated General Assembly will draw new legislative and congressional districts across the state.

Currently, Republicans have supermajorities in both the state House and Senate. Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Bill Lee has veto power over the finalized plan, but he’s not expected to put up many objections.