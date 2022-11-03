 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tennessee: What to expect on election night

  • Updated
  • 0

Tennessee is a ruby-red state, with GOP leaders holding control of statewide offices and supermajorities inside the General Assembly and congressional seats.

This year, Republican Gov. Bill Lee is running for reelection against first-time Democratic opponent Jason Martin. To date, Lee has largely refused to acknowledge that he’s even in a race for a second term and has ignored Martin. That gives him something in common with national Democratic groups, who haven't really spent in support of Martin.

The only other race attracting national attention is the fight over Nashville’s newly redrawn congressional seats. Republicans split up left-leaning Nashville into three districts during redistricting with the hopes of flipping a seat to their political party. Far-right former Mayor Andy Ogles is running against Democratic Sen. Heidi Campbell in the open 5th Congressional District after Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper announced there was no path for him to win and didn't run for reelection.

People are also reading…

Four state constitutional amendments are also on the ballot, with the most contentious issue involving whether voters should enshrine the state’s so-called “right to work” law in the state Constitution. Nothing changes if the amendment fails, the law will still be in place regardless of what happens on Election Day, but labor advocates have campaigned heavily against the measure.

The other three amendments address the rules of succession for governor, removing the exception for slavery as punishment for a crime and removing the prohibition of clergy members serving in the state House

Finally, while there are 55 contested legislative races between the Senate and House, Republicans expect to maintain their supermajority control between the two chambers.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

ELECTION NIGHT

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET). Some counties are also in the Eastern Time Zone and those polls will close at 8 p.m ET.

HOW TENNESSEE VOTES

GOP candidates have gained supermajority control throughout the state. That means now that Republicans have cleared August’s primary election, there isn’t as much expected competition in the upcoming general election.

Tennesseans generally vote in person. However, vote by mail is an option for those who meet the qualification which include those who are at higher risk of COVID-19, their caretakers, and housemates. Hand delivery of mail-in ballots is not permitted. Same day voter registration is also not allowed.

The biggest strongholds for Democrats are Memphis and Nashville, the state’s most populous and urban areas nestled in Shelby and Davidson counties. Yet without the support of rural voters, Democratic candidates acknowledge they can’t rely on those two cities alone to win statewide races - something that Democrats have struggled to do over the years.

Meanwhile, voting advocates have raised alarms this year that Nashville’s early voting numbers are dramatically lower compared to 2018 and 2014.

DECISION NOTES

AP will tabulate and declare winners in 69 contested elections in Tennessee, including governor, nine U.S. House races, four ballot initiatives, and 55 state legislative seats. In the 2020 general election, AP first reported results at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 3, and 90% of results at 11:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

County clerks statewide process absentee ballots — which make up a fraction of the overall vote — ahead of Election Day, but no results are reported until after polls close.

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap.

Should a candidate declare victory or offer a concession before the AP calls a race, we will cover newsworthy developments in our reporting. In doing so, we will make clear that the AP has not declared a winner and explain why.

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome.

The AP will not call down-ballot races on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2%. AP will revisit those races later in the week to confirm there aren’t enough outstanding votes left to count that could change the outcome.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW?

Q: WHAT’S CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020?

A: Not much in terms of how Tennessee votes. The state offers in-person early voting from October 19 through November 3, but no no-excuse voting by mail.

Q: WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE?

A: In two election cycles before 2020, about 60% of the total votes statewide were cast during the early in-person voting period. The number of early in-person and no-excuse mail ballots increased the advance vote to 75% of total votes in 2020.

Q: HOW LONG DOES COUNTING USUALLY TAKE?

A: Tennessee usually completes tabulation by the day after Election Day. In the August primary, no county closed without claiming 100% of precincts reporting, with Shelby County, which is home to Memphis, counting until 4:30 a.m. Eastern.

Q: WHAT HAPPENS AFTER TUESDAY?

A: Tennessee law does not provide for automatic recounts. Anyone who wants to contest an election must do so within 5 days after certification of the election. A court or other legal body with jurisdiction over a contested election may order a recount.

READ UP ON THE RACES

Here’s more on the campaigns in Tennessee:

As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won’t debate Martin

GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville

Dem leads in fundraising for GOP-drawn Nashville House seat

GOP-led Tennessee ballot proposal to test labor interest

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail in Georgia, framing the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and urging voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes. He shared the stage Friday with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tough reelection fight against Republican Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Obama told voters that making the economy better isn’t even a possibility under a Republican Party intent on making it harder for Americans to vote. His battleground tour continues Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Far-right Republican Karoline Leavitt is 25 and she's facing 42-year-old Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas in one of the most competitive House districts this election year. The 1st Congressional District seat flipped between parties five times in seven elections before Pappas won in 2018. Leavitt worked in President Donald Trump's press office and as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt has promoted Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The Nov. 8 race will test the appeal of a far-right candidate in a Democratic-leaning state.

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is blaming years of deforestation for a deadly mudslide that buried a mountainside community amid last week’s torrential rains set off by a storm that has left more than 130 people dead across the country. The president said he noticed during an aerial inspection of the widespread damage wrought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in southern Maguindanao province, the president said he pointed out to the provincial governor how the mudslides cascaded on denuded slopes of Mount Minandar. He asked officials to undertake tree-planting as a long-term solution to such calamities. The storm’s vast rain clouds swamped a wide swath of the Philippine archipelago, lashing about 2.4 million people and leaving at least 132 people dead.

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

At times these days, it can feel like the United States is on edge about threats to American democracy. And now there's been a new jolt, less than two weeks before Election Day. The violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home was a particularly savage reminder of the extremism that has coursed through American politics in recent years. And it's adding to a sense of foreboding with the Nov. 8 election nearly at hand. A new domestic intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies says extremists, fueled by election falsehoods, “pose a heightened threat” to the upcoming midterms.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter remote workers will be ordered back to the office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News