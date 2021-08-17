 Skip to main content
Term-limited Oklahoma senator to seek open treasurer seat
AP

  Updated
FILE- In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Mike Mazzei, Oklahoma secretary of budget, answers a question during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Mazzei, a term-limited Republican state senator from Tulsa who also worked as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s top budget advisor, announced plans Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, to run for state treasurer in 2022.

 Sue Ogrocki

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Mike Mazzei, a term-limited Republican state senator from Tulsa who also worked as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s top budget advisor, announced Tuesday that he would run for state treasurer next year.

He joins another term-limited state lawmaker, Republican Todd Russ of Cordell, and Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten as candidates for the post.

Current State Treasurer Randy McDaniel of Oklahoma City announced in June he wouldn’t seek a second term in office.

A certified financial planner, Mazzei served 12 years in the Senate, most of them as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, where he oversaw tax policy.

Mazzei resigned from the Stitt administration in October, saying the time was right for him to return to his financial planning company.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

