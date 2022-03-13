Terrebonne jail to see return of inmates after Ida repairs

HOUMA, La. (AP) — The sheriff of a south Louisiana parish hit hard last year by Hurricane Ida says he expects to return inmates to the parish jail by the end of the month.

The Courier of Houma reports that about 500 Terrebonne Parish inmates were evacuated before the storm, which hit last Aug. 29. The Terrebonne jail sustained major roof damage and has been closed for repairs for nearly six months.

Other parishes have been holding Terrebonne inmates. Meanwhile, Sheriff Tim Soignet says police have been mainly arresting suspects who pose a threat to public safety.

“Sometimes when we make an arrest, we issue a summons because we’re limited,” he said. “Unless it’s a violent offender or DWI. We still make those arrests because we don’t want them on the street. But if it’s a small theft or something like that we issue a summons and they get a court date.”

Parish President Gordy Dove says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is covering the costs of housing inmates.

