Texas attorney general says bar probe is unconstitutional

Kevin Moran, the 72-year-old president of the Galveston Island Democrats, said he's proceeding with his complaint. He provided Paxton’s response to The Associated Press and said “my reading of it is that he has declared himself above the law, essentially.”

A spokeswoman for the bar, which operates under the authority of Texas Supreme Court, declined to comment. Paxton's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The investigation is just one on Paxton's legal and political liabilities. He is facing a years-old criminal case, a newer FBI investigation and challenges from two Republican primary opponents who have sought to make electoral hay of the various controversies.

Paxton pleaded not guilty in a state securities fraud case, which has been stalled since 2015. He has broadly denied wrongdoing in the separate criminal probe launched after his then-top deputies reported him to the FBI last year for alleged bribery and abuse of office.