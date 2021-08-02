Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors

Minor mistakes like the Texas ones are relatively common, say election experts. In Texas, the errors are likely due to the state's use of an older computer system that requires counties to enter their tallies by hand, increasing the risk of errors when the wrong digit is typed.

But they take on greater significance at a time when Trump supporters are calling for increased scrutiny of Democratic election offices, such as in Texas, where Attorney General Ken Paxton is among the Republicans supporting legislation that would audit the state's largest counties — most of which were carried by Biden last year.

“If Texas is going to focus on the blue counties, that's probably the wrong thing to do,” said Michael McDonald, the political scientist who led the team that found the Texas discrepancies. He also operates the U.S. Elections Project, which has tallies of all national elections since the nation’s founding. “They should look at all the counties because there's something broken with this system.”

Texas' elections director, Keith Ingram, said the state is working to upgrade its computer system to one that will automatically transmit counties' final tally to the state, eliminating the need for local election directors to type it in. But that may not be ready for testing until next year's primary.