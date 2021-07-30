Texas congressman sworn in after beating Trump-backed rival

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Republican Jake Ellzey was sworn in to the House on Friday, days after winning a special election in which he defeated his predecessor's widow, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Trump continues to hold tremendous sway over the GOP and has sought to make himself a kingmaker since losing the 2020 presidential election. Yet Ellzey’s come-from-behind victory Tuesday over Republican Susan Wright, widow of Rep. Ron Wright, suggests there may be limits to his influence — particularly in the suburbs.

“I believe America is exceptional. I love my country. It’s an honor to serve,” Ellzey said from the House floor after taking an oath of office administered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ellzey thanked his family and pledged to represent the 6th Congressional District with “quiet professionalism.” He also held a moment of silence for Ron Wright, 67, who died in February just weeks into his second term. Wright was diagnosed with COVID—19 and had lung cancer. Susan Wright was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and at one point was hospitalized with her husband.