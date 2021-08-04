Texas COVID-19 wave is climbing more steeply than past waves

DALLAS (AP) — The rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are showing steeper increases than past surges, state health officials said Wednesday.

Health officials are stressing the need to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the hopes of containing a third COVID-19 wave from the delta variant.

In a video conference, Chris Van Deusen, the Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman, said the rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has soared by 92% from last week, hospitalizations by 49% and fatalities by 15%.

The increase was blamed on the highly contagious delta variant, which can even be spread by those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, the state epidemiologist.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 80% of all new COVID-19 cases involve the delta variant. “And our preliminary data suggests that over 75% of COVID-19 cases in Texas are now due to the delta variant," Shuford said.

She added that the rise in new cases “is similar to what we've seen in previous waves and might even be steeper. And that really shows how contagious the delta variant is. It's spreading much more rapidly among unvaccinated people than the viruses that we saw last year.”