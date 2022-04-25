Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review

The mounting economic damage to Ukraine from Russia’s ongoing bombardment has the U.S. and its allies speeding billions in aid to the beleaguered country — and looking for other sources of cash, including Russia itself. After the U.S. announced $1.3 billion in new economic assistance and military aid to Ukraine on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged “this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.” The question of who will pay to restore Ukraine from the war has increasingly turned to the Russian state. Yellen says looking to Russia itself for funds to rebuild Ukraine “is something we ought to be pursuing.”