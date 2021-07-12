Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

“If these people want to be hanging out, wherever they’re hanging out on this taxpayer-paid junket, they’re going to have to be prepared to do it for well over a year. As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said.

His spokeswoman did not immediately return a message.

Speaking in the airport parking lot, Martinez Fischer said the governor had likened the group to “animal or property, to say he will corral us and he will cabin us in the capitol to get this agenda.” The lawmakers sang ”We Shall Overcome" after briefly addressing the media.

Over the weekend, Texas Republicans began advancing measures that also bring back provisions to ban drive-thru voting, add new voter ID requirements to absentee ballots and prohibit local elections officials from proactively sending mail-in ballot applications to voters. Abbott also gave lawmakers a lengthy to-do list this summer, heavy on hot-button conservative issues including restrictions over how race is taught in schools and banning transgender athletes from playing in girls' sports.

The decision to flee carries risks, and no guarantee of victory in the long run.