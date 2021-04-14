 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady says he won't run again in 2022
0 comments
AP

Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady says he won't run again in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady says he won't run again in 2022

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 20201, file photo, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, speaks on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Brady said Wednesday, April 14, 2021, he won't run for re-election after 25 years in Congress, making him the most senior House Republican to announce he won't be back in 2022.

 Tasos Katopodis

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas said Wednesday he won't run for reelection after 25 years in Congress, making him the most senior House Republican to announce he won't be back in 2022.

Brady was chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Committee in 2017 when Donald Trump signed a $1.5 billion tax overhaul. He acknowledged that being term-limited out of that leadership role if the GOP regains control of the House in next year's midterm elections had some bearing on his decision.

He said Trump wasn't a factor.

“Given the times, I’m sure some will say ‘It’s Trump’s fault.’ Nonsense,” said Brady, who made the announcement at a local meeting of business leaders in his suburban Houston district.

Brady's district has been reliably safe for Republicans for years. He is the second Texas congressman to say this term will be his last, joining Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who announced last month that he would not run again in his district, which runs to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democrats’ edge in the chamber is currently 218-211, with six vacancies.

At least three other Republicans are planning to make this term their last in the House, including Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CIA: Afghan-based terrorists not a major threat

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News