Texas GOP's voting restriction bill heads toward House vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican lawmakers marched late Thursday toward advancing a sweeping elections bill that would put America's biggest red state closer to imposing a raft of new voting restrictions in the face of growing warning from corporations.

A key vote in the Texas House got off to a late and slow start as Democrats, who have little means of stopping the bill in the GOP-controlled state Capitol, deployed technical challenges— including an initial 130 proposed amendments— and hours of questioning that the bill's author, Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain, appeared unprepared at times to answer. Meanwhile, dozens of protestors lined the doors of the Texas House with signs that read like their echoing chants — “suppress the virus not the vote.”

Thursday's bill was combined with a similar bill, which already passed the Senate, and both chambers would still need to negotiate a final version before it goes to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has broadly defended the measures. The session ends May 31.

Proposed restrictions include new regulations for who can help disabled voters or those who need language help and how and adds new criminal penalties to the state's election code, among other crackdowns in a state where voting laws are already among the strictest in the U.S.