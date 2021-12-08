 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Texas' largest county jail scrutinized after assault, review

  • 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ largest county jail was under renewed scrutiny on Wednesday following the reported sexual assault of a female sergeant and a recent state inspection that found a lack of sufficient staffing has “contributed to the heightened level of tension and inmate hostility.”

A five-page report by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards following a surprise inspection last month found employees at Harris County Jail in Houston were often late in conducting required checks of inmates in their cells and the jail was using supervisors and essential personnel to work housing unit assignments in order to meet the required staffing ratio of one officer for every 48 inmates. It also found a lack of cleanliness in inmate cells.

The county jail has received six notices of noncompliance between 2017 and 2019 from the commission, four of which mentioned the jail staff’s failure to conduct adequate visual checks on high-risk inmates. The jail has also dealt with overcrowding and was described by some inmates in January as a “ metal can of contagion ” because of concerns about a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

People are also reading…

The commission's latest report was completed on Monday, the same day authorities say the female sergeant was attacked.

The sheriff’s office alleges that as Jeremiah Williams, 27, was walking back to his cell from a Bible study class on Monday afternoon, he walked into an administrative office and attacked the female sergeant, who was alone.

The sergeant was taken to a local hospital and later released.

“We’re working on this. We’re not minimizing, saying everything is great,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a news conference on Wednesday.

David Cuevas, president of the Harris County Deputies’ Organization, the union representing deputies, said his group has been trying to bring attention to these problems for years but its concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

Cuevas said the attack on the sergeant showed “we don’t have the security measures in place to protect our employees.” He said the sergeant was in “good spirits all things considering."

In September, the union filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of current and former jail workers against county officials alleging the county had created unsafe conditions at the jail by failing to adequately fund and staff the facility.

Williams has been charged with aggravated sexual assault in connection with the alleged attack. He was being held in the county jail after being arrested for allegedly sexual assaulting a woman at a park in September 2020 and trying to attack another woman. Williams' attorney did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make this better, to make sure that our facility is safe for our team members … but also for those who are under our care and custody,” Gonzalez said.

Part of the sheriff’s office internal investigation will determine if Williams should have been escorted back to his cell by a detention officer, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he is working with officials to increase staffing beyond the minimum amount required by the state and to try to reduce the backlog of cases in the court system caused in part by the pandemic that has kept the jail population high. The average stay of an inmate at the Harris County Jail is around 200 days while in the rest of the state, it’s around 60 days, Gonzalez said. There were nearly 8,900 inmates in the jail on Tuesday.

“I have and continue to commit to doing everything possible to ensure the sheriff’s office gets the resources it needs to improve jail conditions,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county’s top elected official.

County officials have increased the jail’s funding from $186 million in fiscal year 2017 to $245 million in fiscal year 2022 and have approved funding to increase training class sizes and recruitment efforts.

Cuevas said he doesn’t think Hidalgo and other county leaders have done enough to fix the jail’s problems.

Gonzalez said his agency is still trying to determine if the attack on the sergeant was a result of understaffing.

“There are some things that need improvement, but I do not believe structurally the jail is broken,” Gonzalez said.

———

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Peterson resentenced to life in wife’s death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News