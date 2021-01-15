Texas lawmaker who was in Capitol tests positive for virus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas House member who rejoined more than 100 lawmakers at the state Capitol said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19, finding out shortly after they passed rules that do not require testing for themselves as they begin a new legislative session.

Word of the result put at least one other Texas lawmaker into self-quarantine, who said her fears of returning to the Capitol were becoming realized even as the state is setting records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly reported deaths.

State Rep. Joe Deshotel, a Democrat, said the result came from a rapid testing tent outside the Capitol. He said he did not know where he might have become infected and had no obvious symptoms, saying he only chose to take the test because it was convenient and that he tries to test weekly.

“We had a number of people together," said Deshotel, referring to the House chamber. “There are probably other members who, if we tested everybody, they would probably test positive.”

He is the first lawmaker to reveal a positive test since the Legislature reconvened Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Deshotel spoke at the font mic maskless while introducing the family of the newly chosen Texas House speaker, Republican Dade Phelan.