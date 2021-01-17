Texas lawmakers offered vaccine despite ineligibility

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin's top health authority is offering coronavirus vaccines to Texas lawmakers and their key staffers, regardless of whether they are currently eligible under state guidelines.

Dr. Mark Escott, interim medical director for Austin Public Health, confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Thursday that he organized the vaccination effort with Ascension Seton, a local hospital health system. He said he knows at least five to 10 legislators of both parties who were vaccinated through this process in the past few weeks.

“If they’re going to lawmakers, they’re not going to somebody else. But, again, the overall strategy is to get the vaccine in the arms of people as quickly as we can,” Escott said. “We have to recognize that there are competing interests, and that continuity of government is vital.”

An Ascension Seton spokesperson said the hospital is cooperating with Escott's request, adding that most of those vaccinated so far have been eligible under state guidelines that prioritize healthcare workers, the elderly and those with certain medical vulnerabilities.