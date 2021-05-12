 Skip to main content
Texas runoff election for US House seat set for July 27
AP

Texas runoff election for US House seat set for July 27

  • Updated
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A July 27 special election runoff was set Wednesday between two Republicans for a North Texas district's vacant U.S. House seat.

Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement came more than a week after Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey were the top vote-getters to emerge from a crowded field of candidates in Texas' 6th Congressional District.

Wright is an Arlington, Texas, activist running to succeed her late husband, Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after a COVID-19 diagnosis. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed her candidacy.

Ellzey is a state lawmaker who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the same seat in 2018.

Early voting begins on July 19.

