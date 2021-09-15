Texas school districts sued over mask mandates push back

The school district in the Central Texas city of Midway, which is among those Paxton's office is suing, said it has tried telling his office that it's not requiring masks.

“We have respected the governor’s orders while implementing thoughtful, measured and temporary responses to clusters of COVID cases,” district spokeswoman Traci Marlin said in a statement.

When COVID-19 cases get high in the Midway district, officials have created an option for a 10-day mask directive to prevent campus closures.

“We use the word directive instead of mandate because it is literally not a mandate, as in it is not enforced,” Marlin said.

Paxton’s office has also sued the district in Paris, in northeastern Texas, which in August amended its dress code to require that masks be part of what students wear. During a court hearing Monday, a judge granted Paxton’s request for a temporary restraining order to stop the district’s mask requirement.

Dennis Eichelbaum, an attorney for the Paris school district, said the district was not informed about the lawsuit or Monday’s hearing until two hours after the hearing was over.