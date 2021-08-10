Texas sees most COVID-19 hospitalizations in 6 months

While the hospital system saw COVID patient surges last summer and this past winter in mid-January, “what’s a little bit scary about this one is that the rate of acceleration of new cases, the rate of acceleration of hospitalizations is as high as we’ve ever seen it ... We’re not sure exactly how this current surge will peak, when it will peak, what the duration will be,” Callender said.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the Texas Department of State Health Services would be utilizing staffing agencies to import medical personnel from out-of-state to supplement the COVID-19 operations of Texas health care facilities. However, Callender said he was unsure how much that will help as so many other areas of the country also are seeing their health care personnel overtaxed and temporary staffing agencies squeezed by the COVID-19 surge.

“All the hospitals are considering what they need and putting in requests, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Callender said.

A rolling seven-day average of new Texas COVID-19 cases averaged 14,143 daily, also the most since early February, according to Johns Hopkins University research data. The 84 new fatalities reported Tuesday were the most since 93 were reported on March 11, state health officials said.