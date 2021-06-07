 Skip to main content
Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman stepping down
AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman announced Monday she is stepping down after more than a decade on the state's highest court.

The Republican on Monday told Gov. Greg Abbott that she will leave the bench effective Friday. She was Texas' first Latina justice on the court after being appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry in 2009.

Guzman would have been up for re-election next year and did not say in a letter to Abbott why she was leaving. Abbott will appoint her replacement to the nine-member court, who are all Republicans.

