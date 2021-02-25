 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas to find, vaccinate homebound seniors against COVID-19
View Comments
AP

Texas to find, vaccinate homebound seniors against COVID-19

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Texas officials are taking a page from Corpus Christi’s playbook and stepping up efforts to vaccinate seniors against COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Save Our Seniors initiative at a news conference in Corpus Christi on Thursday, saying that more than 1,100 National Guard troops will be deployed to help communities identify homebound seniors and vaccinate them against the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo says the city’s fire department has administered 2,000 vaccines in the past month to homebound seniors identified by the city’s Meals on Wheels program and that 144 have been vaccinated fully.

The vaccinations came as state health officials reported 7,011 new coronavirus cases and 305 new deaths from COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes.

The newly reported cases and deaths pushed the number of confirmed Texas cases reported during the pandemic to 2,621,181 and the state’s pandemic death toll to almost 42,285, according to statistics compiled by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state estimated that 179,762 COVID-19 cases are active, with 6,724 cases needing hospitalization. Both continue a slowly diminishing trend.

According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, the two-week rolling average of new cases has fallen to 5,210.7 per day, a 44.7% decrease.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News