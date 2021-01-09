Text of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's inauguration speech

So let’s reach together – to find ways all North Carolinians can afford to see a doctor. To get a quality education and a good paying job. To reform our systems that hurt people of color and to live and work in an economy that leaves no one behind, no matter who they are or where they live.

Hey, let’s cast aside notions of red counties or blue counties and recognize that these are artificial divisions. Let’s place integrity at the forefront. We are all North Carolinians. These times of triumph and trial have shown us that we are more connected than we ever imagined.

And one thing is clear, just as we did one hundred years ago — North Carolina is ready to roar again.

And we will do it together. As the Bible tells us in the Book of Ecclesiastes, “Two are better than one, because they have good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow.”

North Carolinians have shown we know how to lift one another up.

I'm truly humbled by the trust that you, the people of North Carolina have placed in me to serve again as your Governor. I have faith in you, and thank you for putting your faith in me. Together, may we continue to be strong, resilient and ready.

God Bless North Carolina and may God bless all of you.

END

