Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Chemical-testing entrepreneur Shri Thanedar has poured at least another $4 million of his fortune into his campaign for Michigan governor this year, while rival Gretchen Whitmer has raised $3.8 million.

Friday is the deadline for state candidates to file campaign-finance reports showing their fundraising and spending for 2018. The gubernatorial primary is Aug. 7.

Whitmer and Thanedar are running for the Democratic nomination along with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Thanedar says he has loaned his campaign more than $10 million total. Whitmer has now raised at least $6.9 million total and has nearly $2.9 million left to spend.

In the Republican race, Dr. Jim Hines gave his campaign nearly $2.1 million more. He has trailed Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck in polling.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments