 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka candidate sees tough work ahead

  • 0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition leader, who is seeking the presidency next week, vowed Friday to “listen to the people” who are struggling through the island nation’s worst economic crisis and to hold accountable the president who fled under pressure from protesters.

In an interview with The Associated Press from his office in the capital, Sajith Premadasa said that if he wins the election in Parliament, he would ensure that “an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs” in Sri Lanka.

“That’s what we should do. That is our function — catching those who looted Sri Lanka. That should be done through proper constitutional, legal, democratic procedures,” Premadasa said.

The former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, slipped away aboard a military plane Wednesday before arriving in Singapore the following day. His resignation was officially announced Friday.

People are also reading…

His departure followed months of protests that turned a dramatic corner when demonstrators seized government buildings before retreating days later. Protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers and of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy.

The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka’s meltdown.

For now, the presidential role has been filled by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as the acting leader. Protesters have pressed for Wickremesinghe to leave as well, and for a unity government to address the economic calamity that has triggered widespread shortages of food, fuel and other necessities.

“We have to strengthen Sri Lanka’s position in the anti-corruption index. We have to strengthen Sri Lanka’s position in the good governance index. We have to make sure that we establish structures which promote transparent, accountable and responsible government,” Premadasa said.

He said his Samagi Jana Balawegaya party and their alliance unanimously supported him as the presidential nominee for the election on July 20, when all 225 members of the Parliament will vote to elect a new president.

But he acknowledged that he faces a tough task in securing the support needed to succeed, since the majority in Parliament is still held by Rajapaksa’s governing party.

In 2019, Rajapaksa collected nearly 6.9 million votes to defeat Premadasa, his main rival at the time, who got close to 5.6 million votes. The victory was followed by parliamentary elections the next year in which Rajapaksa's party established a clear dominance that opposition parties have struggled to break.

Premadasa said the current Parliament is at odds with how Sri Lankans feel now.

“The major problem that we face is the government that brought this country to near abyss ... So it’s a very difficult situation of trying to come to a temporary political marriage or an arrangement with those whose actions resulted ... in bringing an economic, social and political disaster for the people of Sri Lanka," he said.

Whoever leads the country next will be faced with a daunting mandate. Premadasa said Sri Lanka is “essentially bankrupt” and the government has been negotiating for months with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout package, while muddling through with help from neighbors such as India.

Rolling fuel shortages sent the country looking to Russia for crude oil recently as it scrambled to meet demand at gas stations where lines of vehicles stretched for miles.

Many critics have blamed policy blunders by Rajapaksa and his family, like deep tax cuts in 2019 that slashed state revenue and heavy borrowing from creditors such as China on splashy infrastructure projects that failed to generate revenue.

Premadasa described those decisions as “imprudent, impractical” and “foolish” and said they "resulted in millions and millions of people suffering.”

When asked how he planned to resuscitate the economy, he said the country must go through debt restructuring. Sri Lanka, he added, has “no choice” but to work with international financial institutions and to engage with as many countries as possible.

“We have to work with everyone,” he added.

His economic plan includes reviving tourism, boosting exports and ushering in direct foreign investment. The political turmoil has deepened concerns that solutions to the economic woes, like IMF assistance, will be delayed.

Premadasa said it's critical for leaders not to interpret their mandate as “some sort of an assurance of permanent domination.”

“The mandate is a temporary mandate. Never try to think that you are the freehold owners of the country. Think of yourself as being a guardian, being a trustee of the wishes of the people.”

He said he would “listen to the people” and serve as “a sounding board" for their "reflections, impressions, ideas.”

Most important, he said, “one has to be humble and humanistic. All these characteristics that I expressed, they were lacking in this present administration.”

While millions voted this government in, millions of others voted against it, Premadasa said, adding that he felt sorry for everyone in the country.

“I feel helpless ... because the people did not empower us, at least with more numbers in the opposition, so we could have put up a bigger fight and at least try to end this misery, which is on the doorstep of every household," he said.

But he is still “quietly confident that as this process evolves itself, sanity will prevail. And through a fresh mandate, we will be able to fulfill the aspirations of the people of our country."

Find more of AP’s Sri Lanka coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/sri-lanka

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. The prime minister also said he will quit after a new government is installed. He earlier warned the debt-laden economy has “collapsed.” Short of cash to pay for imports of food and fuel and defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages, lining up for hours to try to buy necessities. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Prosecutors say a Seattle man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal. The Seattle Times reports a judge on Monday ordered the man to remain jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail but according to a King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson the judge denied prosecutors’ request for an anti-harassment order. In 2016, Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. A probable cause statement says Seattle police arrested the man outside Jayapal’s house Saturday night after she called 911 and reported someone outside using obscene language. A neighbor said she heard the man yell something like, “Go back to India, I’m going to kill you."

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

President Joe Biden has called for “two states for two peoples” — the Israelis and Palestinians — while visiting the West Bank. But Biden also acknowledged Friday the “ground is not ripe" at this moment for restarting peace talks between them. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict. Millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule. Biden announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence. Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia later Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders.

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

President Joe Biden has exchanged a cordial fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but says he then raised the issue of the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence has said the crown prince approved. Biden held a private meeting with the crown prince and other Saudi officials Friday in hopes of repairing one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships. It was a carefully choreographed meeting with the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. This was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.

US approves American Airlines flights to more cities in Cuba

US approves American Airlines flights to more cities in Cuba

The U.S. government is giving American Airlines permission to resume flights to five cities in Cuba outside the capital of Havana. The Transportation Department announced the approval on Wednesday. It follows President Joe Biden's move to restore some links between the U.S. and Cuba that were dropped by the Trump administration. American will be allowed to fly from Miami to the Cuban cities of Santa Clara, Varadero, Holguin, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba. American will have 90 days starting in early November to launch the flights.

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Lawmakers are to convene Saturday to begin choosing a new leader who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News